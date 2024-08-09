Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 9th (ADMA, AGL, AGO, AIF, AIG, AKA, AKAM, ALNT, AMN, AMPL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 9th:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $102.00 to $84.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$55.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$63.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$51.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$63.00 to C$56.00.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$59.00 to C$55.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $77.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $22.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $129.00 to $131.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $35.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $41.00 to $30.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $65.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $11.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $4.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $5.50 to $5.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) had its price target increased by Alliance Global Partners from $9.00 to $9.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $28.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $38.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $66.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $96.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $85.00 to $83.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $15.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $18.00 to $14.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $21.00 to $14.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $19.00 to $14.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $92.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $13.00 to $11.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $50.00 to $59.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $145.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$60.00.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$55.00.

ATS (TSE:ATS) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$56.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $1.70 to $2.80. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $13.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $19.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $48.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $17.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$25.50 to C$26.00.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its target price raised by ATB Capital from C$29.00 to C$33.00.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $16.00 to $15.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $54.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $66.00 to $67.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from $470.00 to $460.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target boosted by Northland Securities from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.00 to $3.40. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its price target boosted by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $18.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG.V) (CVE:BRAG) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$14.00 to C$11.50.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $6.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its price target reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $35.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $3.50 to $1.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$312.00 to C$300.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$308.00 to C$306.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$310.00 to C$270.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$325.00 to C$300.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$300.00 to C$255.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$290.00 to C$268.00.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $120.00 to $95.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$54.25.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $19.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $85.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $62.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $78.00 to $82.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $5.75 to $6.25. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $24.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$12.00.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price target raised by ATB Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.75.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $83.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $100.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its price target cut by Ventum Financial from C$74.00 to C$70.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$65.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price reduced by Cormark from C$74.00 to C$73.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$76.00 to C$63.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $126.00 to $125.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $114.00 to $112.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $8.50 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) had its price target increased by Acumen Capital from C$13.00 to C$15.00.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target raised by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $100.00 to $110.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$146.00 to C$158.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$121.00 to C$126.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$165.00 to C$175.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$153.00 to C$160.00.

Contango Ore (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $38.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$6.50 to C$5.50.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$4.50.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $76.00 to $63.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its price target cut by Stephens from $10.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $63.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $312.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $295.00 to $315.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $310.00 to $320.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $285.00 to $300.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $315.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) had its target price increased by DA Davidson from $55.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $30.00 to $28.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $132.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $125.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $140.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $165.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $69.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $38.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.50.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $43.00 to $38.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $40.00 to $34.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $29.00 to $34.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $183.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $17.50 to $22.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $10.00 to $5.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.35.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $3.50 to $3.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $3.00 to $2.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $132.00 to $108.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $240.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $260.00 to $240.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target cut by Haywood Securities from C$12.75 to C$11.50.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $134.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $140.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $20.00 to $13.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $29.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.25 to $4.75. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $55.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $65.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $67.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $65.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $95.00 to $50.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $100.00 to $45.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $11.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $96.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $40.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $0.50 to $0.30. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $77.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $60.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $55.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) had its target price increased by Benchmark Co. from $77.00 to $81.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $80.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $12.00 to $14.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) had its price target cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $39.00 to $36.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $40.00 to $38.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price lowered by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $8.50. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $17.00 to $19.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $85.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $3.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$87.00.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $2.75 to $2.25. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $2.75 to $2.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$222.00.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $13.00 to $11.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $20.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $63.00 to $57.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $40.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $45.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $29.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $575.00 to $500.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$39.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $92.00 to $66.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $10.00 to $7.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $9.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $98.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $78.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $6.50 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.50 to $8.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $10.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$34.00.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $21.00 to $14.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$40.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$37.00.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$32.50 to C$36.25.

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$42.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$40.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price boosted by Ventum Financial from C$22.50 to C$23.00.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $24.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.50. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $135.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $8.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $503.00 to $599.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $208.00 to $204.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$92.00 to C$88.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$90.00 to C$80.00.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$92.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $5.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$26.00 to C$27.00.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $10.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$21.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $78.00 to $76.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (CVE:MDP) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.35 to C$2.80.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $13.00 to $14.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$35.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$30.00.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $19.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from $1.30 to $0.85. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $120.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $153.00 to $156.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $700.00 to $670.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its target price trimmed by Stephens from $650.00 to $610.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $40.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $8.50 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $13.00 to $11.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $12.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $579.00 to $592.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $1.35 to $1.05. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $75.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $145.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $137.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $117.00 to $120.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $125.00 to $135.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $215.00 to $240.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $209.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $207.00 to $205.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $14.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $39.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.50 to $3.90. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $8.00 to $7.50. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $66.00 to $61.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $350.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $60.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $36.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $21.00 to $23.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$111.00 to C$101.00.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$115.00 to C$111.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $16.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $6.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $7.50 to $10.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $20.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $6.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $595.00 to $645.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $600.00 to $640.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $622.00 to $654.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $270.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $211.00 to $223.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$43.00 to C$40.00.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $21.00 to $19.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $275.00 to $300.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $4.50 to $5.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $31.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $26.00 to $16.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $31.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $65.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $58.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $64.00 to $50.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group AG from $58.00 to $47.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$36.00.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$35.00.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $2.50 to $2.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $21.50 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $13.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) had its price target trimmed by TD Cowen from $17.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $236.00 to $239.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $167.00 to $170.00. Raymond James currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $2.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $41.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rotork (LON:ROR) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.73) to GBX 380 ($4.86). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $176.00 to $173.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $37.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $34.00 to $36.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$24.00.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $64.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $5.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $94.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $111.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $53.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,800 ($125.24) to GBX 8,150 ($104.15). They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $34.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $20.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $21.00 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $115.00 to $90.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price trimmed by Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $80.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$12.25 to C$14.00.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) was given a C$13.25 price target by analysts at Acumen Capital.

TruBridge (NASDAQ:TBRG) had its price target raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $11.00 to $13.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $68.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $115.00 to $135.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$16.50 to C$18.00.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price target increased by Northland Securities from $30.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $110.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $135.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $105.00 to $115.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $49.00 to $57.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$33.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $26.00 to $22.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $33.50 to $21.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.00 to $10.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $7.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $8.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $4.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $98.00 to $91.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $8.50 to $7.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $69.00 to $66.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $16.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $95.00 to $105.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $202.00 to $194.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $199.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $217.00 to $202.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $50.00 to $49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $12.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $43.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $38.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $38.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $42.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $44.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

