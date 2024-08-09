Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 9th (AKAM, AVAH, BN, CARG, CNTY, DXC, EFXT, FARO, FTCI, GDEN)

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 9th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $1.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $44.00 to $41.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $72.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $91.00 to $86.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $24.00 to $19.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

