Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 9th (AKAM, AVAH, BN, CARG, CNTY, DXC, EFXT, FARO, FTCI, GDEN)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 9th:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $56.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $5.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $1.50 to $1.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its target price reduced by Macquarie from $44.00 to $41.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $72.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $54.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $91.00 to $86.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $135.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $11.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $7.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $54.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $24.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price target trimmed by Macquarie from $24.00 to $19.00. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $120.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $101.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

