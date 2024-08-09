StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Stock Up 17.6 %

NASDAQ DYNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,785. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

