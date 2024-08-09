StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everi (NYSE:EVRI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $14.25 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $11.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Everi in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.50.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 840,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.26. Everi has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $39,321.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $219,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,399.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,043 shares of company stock worth $344,022. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Everi by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,849,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,841,000 after buying an additional 745,022 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 648,696 shares during the period. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,051,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $5,781,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,094,062 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 387,118 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

