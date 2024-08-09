StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

FSFG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123. The stock has a market cap of $156.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

