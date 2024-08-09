StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group Price Performance
First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.
Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Savings Financial Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.