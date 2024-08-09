StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $289,380.00, a PE ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.33.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
