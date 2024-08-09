StockNews.com Downgrades PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PTC. Citigroup dropped their target price on PTC from $195.00 to $187.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.18.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $170.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.14. PTC has a 1 year low of $134.61 and a 1 year high of $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.31, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 6,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.15, for a total value of $1,207,324.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,056.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,601. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,977,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth about $913,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

