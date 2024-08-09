StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of -0.01.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

