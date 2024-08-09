StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens stock opened at $8.50 on Monday. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of -0.01.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
