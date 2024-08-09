StockNews.com Lowers Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FHI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI stock opened at $32.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.10.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 35.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,030. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 30.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Federated Hermes by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

