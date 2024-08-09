StockNews.com Lowers GMS (NYSE:GMS) to Hold

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

GMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.75. 183,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,315. GMS has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.40.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 28.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,583,000 after purchasing an additional 406,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in GMS by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,056,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth $68,693,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in GMS by 103.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 690,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,687,000 after purchasing an additional 350,478 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

