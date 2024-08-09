StockNews.com Lowers Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 453,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,779. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $116.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $44,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 149.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

