StockNews.com Lowers Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to Buy

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 2.9 %
KEQU stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 28.58%.
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
