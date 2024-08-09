StockNews.com Lowers Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) to Buy

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Down 2.9 %

KEQU stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,899. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $129.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific during the second quarter worth $413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

