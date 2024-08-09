StockNews.com Upgrades CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to “Strong-Buy”

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
CrossAmerica Partners Stock Performance
CAPL traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.81. 52,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,022. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $24.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $753.31 million, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 1.50.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 701.44%. The firm had revenue of $941.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
See Also
