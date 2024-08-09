StockNews.com Upgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

RDWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Radware from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

RDWR stock opened at $21.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.21 million, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 0.98. Radware has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth $445,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Radware by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,446,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,535 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Radware by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,654,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after buying an additional 308,396 shares during the period. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

