StockNews.com Upgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Buy

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 86,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,765. The firm has a market cap of $266.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.30. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $13.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WhiteHorse Finance

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Anthony Tamer sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,976,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,311,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 18,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.