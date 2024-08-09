Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 70.2% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 315.4% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.4% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 19,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,236,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.77. 911,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.36. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

