Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,270,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,590,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $862,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,383,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,287,000 after acquiring an additional 181,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 630,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,401,593. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.03.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

