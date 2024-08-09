Stride (NYSE:LRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

LRN stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Stride has a twelve month low of $38.15 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.89 million. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 59.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stride by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,614 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 91,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 5.4% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

