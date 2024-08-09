Stride (NYSE:LRN) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LRN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.33.

Stride stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.28. Stride has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. Stride had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Stride’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stride will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stride by 20.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,608,000 after purchasing an additional 355,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,821,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth $60,385,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,387,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Stride by 641.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,058,000 after acquiring an additional 439,911 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

