Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.65

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.65 ($12.80) and last traded at €11.90 ($13.08), with a volume of 141775 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.85 ($13.02).

Südzucker Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Südzucker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.