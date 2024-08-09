Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

Several research firms have commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Sun Country Airlines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $544.52 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sun Country Airlines

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,329.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,964 shares of company stock worth $249,375 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 23,606.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 51,462 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 257,418 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 403,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 197,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 117,221 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Stories

