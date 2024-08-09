Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 4,024,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.96.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

