Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup raised Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho raised Sunoco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Sunoco Stock Performance

NYSE:SUN traded down $2.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,844. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $43.85 and a 12 month high of $64.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunoco will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.8756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is currently 77.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunoco

In other Sunoco news, CEO Joseph Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $252,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Austin Harkness acquired 1,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,541.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 5,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,420 in the last 90 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunoco

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sunoco by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Sunoco by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Sunoco by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

