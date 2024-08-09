Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.54. 7,392,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,510,081. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $13.32.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $33,197.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,744.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,552,744.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261 over the last 90 days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.