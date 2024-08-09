Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.88 EPS

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $17.47. 6,869,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,505,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.32. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

Insider Activity at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,304.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,913,904.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,706,261. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

