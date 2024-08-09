Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) traded down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.17. 202,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 405,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGHC. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Super Group in a research report on Friday.

Get Super Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Super Group

Super Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $411.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.40 million. Super Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Super Group’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 482.7% during the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,311,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,032 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Group by 6,842.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 973,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 959,271 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Super Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 87,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Super Group by 82.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.