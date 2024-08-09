Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $775.00 to $675.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Super Micro Computer traded as low as $492.04 and last traded at $497.14. 2,378,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 8,259,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $509.94.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $911.85.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $77,996,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $792.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $834.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.