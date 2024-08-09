Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.690-8.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.0 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $911.85.

SMCI traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.30. 4,386,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,273,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $792.72 and a 200 day moving average of $834.04. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 29.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

