Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Aug 9th, 2024

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

NYSE:SDPI remained flat at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPIGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPIFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

