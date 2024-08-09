Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Price Performance

NYSE:SDPI remained flat at $1.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.47.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 31.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. ( NYSE:SDPI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned about 0.56% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

