Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Cut to “Hold” at Piper Sandler

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %
Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Supernus Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $790,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 42,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
