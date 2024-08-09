Susquehanna Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $24.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $36.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Northland Capmk cut SolarEdge Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.92.

NASDAQ SEDG traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,008,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $186.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $261,312,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,644,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,547,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,588 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,044,000 after purchasing an additional 227,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

