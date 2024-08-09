Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,162.1% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ITW traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.27. The company had a trading volume of 347,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.02 and a 200 day moving average of $250.66. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.50 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.