Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 96,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,381,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $488.29. 884,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,827. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $517.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $470.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.86%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,013,500 shares of company stock valued at $32,181,365 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

