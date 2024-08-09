Symmetry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.43. The stock had a trading volume of 158,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,249. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $143.82 and a 12 month high of $201.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.32 and its 200 day moving average is $181.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.06. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,057,752.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,794.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $182.06 per share, with a total value of $54,618.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 916 shares in the company, valued at $166,766.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. BNP Paribas cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

