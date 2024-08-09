Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,243 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.14. The stock had a trading volume of 284,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,519. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.24.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, with a total value of $171,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,350 shares of company stock worth $2,353,715. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

