Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $2,596,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth $903,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

CASY stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $373.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,113. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.64 and its 200-day moving average is $329.06.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $393.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Casey’s General Stores

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.