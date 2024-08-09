Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. 104,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,391. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.