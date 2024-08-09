Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 364 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Symmetry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LII. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LII traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $557.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,744. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $541.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $334.53 and a 52 week high of $594.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $543.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Profile

(Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

