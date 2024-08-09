Symmetry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $173,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $145,665,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,954,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 1,416.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 137,920 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 9.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 929,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,399,000 after acquiring an additional 83,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $268.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.80. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $249.84 and a 52 week high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 39.03%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

