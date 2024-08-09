Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $80.00 at Craig Hallum

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.78.

Shares of SYNA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,713. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.83 and a twelve month high of $121.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.60.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,991,000 after purchasing an additional 365,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Synaptics by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,053,000 after acquiring an additional 193,182 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter worth $13,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,520,000 after acquiring an additional 100,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

