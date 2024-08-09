Taiko Price Tops $1.88 on Top Exchanges (TAIKO)

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. Taiko has a total market cap of $540.43 million and approximately $35.88 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be bought for $1.88 or 0.00003110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Taiko Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,220,999 coins. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,951,595.10698914 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 1.95762631 USD and is up 18.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $39,664,125.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

