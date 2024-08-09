Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.350-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6 billion-$5.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.350-0.450 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday. HSBC cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.30.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 4.4 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $6.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,948,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.88. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at $10,724,591.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.