Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.600 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $178.30.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TTWO

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded up $6.04 on Friday, hitting $144.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,631. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.39 and a 200-day moving average of $151.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 69.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.