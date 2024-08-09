TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $21.30 to $13.40 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on TAL Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.30.

TAL Education Group Stock Performance

TAL stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -910.09 and a beta of 0.01. TAL Education Group has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $15.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $414.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TAL Education Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in TAL Education Group by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,530,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 914,420 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,026,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after buying an additional 102,640 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 13,975 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in TAL Education Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 286,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,825.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 274,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 259,892 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

