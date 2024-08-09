Talos Energy’s (TALO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TALO. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Talos Energy Price Performance

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $11.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,096,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.36 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.43. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $17.59.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $549.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 36,072,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,199,125.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,549,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,058,070. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 51.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

