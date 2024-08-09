Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Cut by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $45,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $132.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.62.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.08. 457,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,361. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.27. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.57.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $160,140.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,898,969.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,213 shares of company stock worth $4,926,609. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

