Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Buys 98 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney bought 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($192.87).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Chris Carney bought 97 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 154 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £149.38 ($190.90).

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 153.70 ($1.96). 7,518,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,195.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.25.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.79. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,285.71%.

TW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Taylor Wimpey to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.24) price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.92) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

