TD Cowen Trims FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Target Price to $1.00

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 301.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.11.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. 690,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,260. The company has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.47.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 63.07%. The firm had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 114,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $50,479.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,082,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,160.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP raised its holdings in FTC Solar by 200.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,923,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,189,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

