TD Securities Increases Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$171.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$154.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a C$165.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$146.76.

TSE:RY traded up C$0.64 on Thursday, reaching C$149.84. 1,710,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,175,191. The firm has a market cap of C$211.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$148.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$140.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$155.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Bank of Canada

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. In other news, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total value of C$2,161,474.61. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. Insiders have sold 101,302 shares of company stock worth $14,592,565 over the last ninety days.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

