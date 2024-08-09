Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Team17 Group plc (LON:TM17 – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.71) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.64). 47,150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 348,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.58).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.94) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Team17 Group from GBX 265 ($3.39) to GBX 310 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.26) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 347.50 ($4.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 290.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 264.47. The company has a market capitalization of £408.24 million, a PE ratio of -9,500.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes independent video games for digital and physical market in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Games Label, Simulation, and Edutainment segments. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games; educational entertainment apps for children; and working simulation games.

